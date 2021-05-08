Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.62. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 31,797 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

