OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

