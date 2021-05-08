OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 10.5% on Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 6,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 264,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

