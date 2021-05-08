OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $12.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OptiNose stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

