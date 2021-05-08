OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $17.39 million and $366,785.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00252936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 458.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.76 or 0.01144262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00735905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,542.21 or 0.99868019 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.