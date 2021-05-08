Origo (OGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00781753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.94 or 0.09621349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045279 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

