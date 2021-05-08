Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 888,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $774,383.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

