OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €52.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €52.30 ($61.53) price objective on OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) target price on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. OSRAM Licht currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.10 ($53.06).

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

FRA:OSR opened at €52.85 ($62.18) on Tuesday. OSRAM Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($93.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.97.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.