Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OC. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 98,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

