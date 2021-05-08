PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PACCAR by 78.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,332,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

