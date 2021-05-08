Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $20.29 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $592.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,010. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $573.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

