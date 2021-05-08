Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,189,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

