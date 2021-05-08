PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Sells $654,300.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

