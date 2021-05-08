Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $13,621,956.57 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,621,956.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

NYSE PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

