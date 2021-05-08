Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Palatin Technologies worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTN. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

