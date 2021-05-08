Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,481,879 shares traded.

PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

