Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX:PAM) Insider David Docherty Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX:PAM) insider David Docherty purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($25,000.00).

Pan Asia Metals Company Profile

Pan Asia Metals Limited operates as a specialty metals explorer and developer in South East Asia. The company owns two tungsten projects and two lithium projects. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Khao Soon tungsten, Reung Kiet lithium, and Bang Now lithium projects located in Southern Thailand; and the Minter tungsten project located in Australia.

