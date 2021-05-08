Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Panasonic

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

