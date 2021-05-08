Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.