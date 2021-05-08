Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $812,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.