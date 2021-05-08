Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,508,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $298.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day moving average is $291.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

