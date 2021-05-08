Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

