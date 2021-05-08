Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $62.97.

