Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 81.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.