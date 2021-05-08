Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after buying an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $79.79.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

