Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

PK traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

