Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.38. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.