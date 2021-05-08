Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

