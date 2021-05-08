Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

