Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.
Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.
