Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $568,500.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,728,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PATK stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

