PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

PayPal stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.36. 10,170,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

