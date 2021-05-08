PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

PAYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign stock remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Monday. 177,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,552. The company has a market cap of $181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PaySign by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.