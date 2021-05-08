PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. 605,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,727. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

