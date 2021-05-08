PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of FirstService worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $163.62 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

