PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

