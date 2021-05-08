PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 16,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 552,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,557. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.