Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $155,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

