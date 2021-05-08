Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

