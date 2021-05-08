Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

