PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.