PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

