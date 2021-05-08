PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.88.

PFSI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,088. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

