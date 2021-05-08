PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

