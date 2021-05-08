Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 474,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

