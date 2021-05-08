Permission Coin (ASK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $1.21 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00252579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 411.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01139492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.04 or 0.00745995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.28 or 1.00046495 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

