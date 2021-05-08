Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.50. Personalis shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 32,176 shares.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

