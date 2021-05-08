Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $60,587,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $9,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

