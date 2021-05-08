Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock
opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $60,587,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $9,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.
Petco Health and Wellness stock
opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.