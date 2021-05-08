Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

PGNY opened at $51.71 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

