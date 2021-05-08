Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

