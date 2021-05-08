PGGM Investments Buys 1,342 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $47,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $265.65 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.